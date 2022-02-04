SCULPTURE AT BATHERS Enlivening Freo’s West End



Having held four successful free to the public exhibitions in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2020, the much-loved biennial event Sculpture at Bathers ([email protected]) returns this February to enliven Perth’s summer arts calendar. Sculpture at Bathers has shown the work of over 300 WA artists and grown from an audience of 20,000 visitors in 2013 to 60,000 in 2020. In 2022, [email protected] will present the work of 73 artists at Bathers Beach, Fremantle and the nearby Kidogo Arthouse, with satellite exhibitions at Victoria Quay at Fremantle Port and The Republic of Fremantle.

[email protected] runs daily from Saturday, February 19 until Monday, March 7, 2022. A public program of educational activities, workshops and artist tours will accompany the free public exhibition. Bookable events include evening Torchlight tours, daytime artist-led tours, workshops with [email protected] artists presented in partnership with Artsource, and tactile tours in partnership with DADAA. The newly created [email protected] Gourmet Tours feature a unique evening experience including an exclusive tour with an artist followed by drinks and a seaside seafood barbeque.

[email protected] is delivered in collaboration with many local businesses in Fremantle’s West End. In addition to the satellite exhibitions at Fremantle Port and The Republic of Fremantle, a new work by internationally recognised artist Jon Tarry will debut outside WA Shipwrecks Museum. Featuring recycled fish and olive oil tins from local providore Kakulas Sister, the work shines a new light on Fremantle’s unique global history. As well as experienced sculptors such as Tarry, [email protected] features a range of emerging artists creating working in new media; these new talents and kinetic and wind-activated sculptures are sure to prove popular with younger audiences.

A highlight of the 2022 exhibition will be a new night-time illumination experience, aiming to increase audience visitation hours in the cooler summer evening times. The atmospheric [email protected]: GLOW will feature cutting edge, programmed LED lighting installed to activate the sculptures in the outdoor beach setting. This exciting project is presented thanks to sponsorship from DLGSC, Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour Trader’s Group and Lighting Application. The inclusion of GLOW will enliven this high-profile exhibition, helping to embed the works of WA artists in national consciousness. A highly photographable and experiential opportunity, [email protected]: GLOW is sure to surprise and delight visitors of all ages.

Sculpture at Bathers hits Bathers Beach in Fremantle and surrounds from Saturday, February 19 until Monday, March 7. For more info head to www.sculptureatbathers.com.au