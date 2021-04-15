SCREAMFEEDER Get on the bus



Nineties indie rockers Screamfeeder have announced they are bringing their 30th Anniversary Tour to Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, September 25.

“The 90s were a blur of constant activity, the noughties were a weird and windy decade, the teens a celebration of what we still had, realising it had become our lives. Who could have guessed we’d be doing it 30 years later?” the band said. “Who could have predicted that all the ups and the many downs, the good and bad decisions, the friendships, fights and failures, everything would bring us to here?”

Screamfeeder have also revealed they are rehearsing new songs for their eighth album, which is to be recorded this month. “We’re making a photo book, and reissuing some classic old t shirts,” they said. “We’re halfway through filming a documentary and we’ve got festival dates booked – as well as our own tour. It’s going to be a big year, get on the bus.”

