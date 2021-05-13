SCATTERBACK Prime Sold gets 8/10



Scatterback

Prime Sold

Hammerspace Recordings

8/10

There are some bands that are always guaranteed to put a smile on your face – either through their music, their live performances, or even better – through both. Perth’s own Scatterback do exactly that. They are a band that don’t take themselves seriously and love to have fun, and that attitude seeps through everything they touch, weaving a path to all around them.

Their latest release, Prime Sold is everything and more that we’ve started to expect from them. It’s funky, rhythmic and with undertones of bands of old, getting you tapping your toes and singing along before you know it.

It’s also a song that you just know will be even better live, so have a listen and prep yourself before Friday night’s show at Indian Ocean Hotel. Just make sure you bring your dancing shoes.

KAREN LOWE