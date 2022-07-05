SAM KISSAJUKIAN The art of comedy



The Comedy Lounge is set to be transformed into a visual art extravaganza for a special one-night-only event. The CBD venue will display a solo collection of paintings by comedian Sam Kissajukian in a ground breaking event that is part comedy show and part art exhibition, on Tuesday, July 19.

Sam Kissajukian has already garnered praise and support for his artistic talents and has been acquired by international collectors such as Ben Rattray, CEO of Change.org and invited to show his works as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival in the Art Gallery 107 Projects in September.

In collaboration with John McAllister, founder of the Comedy Lounge, Sam is donating 50% of all profits from the exhibition to a travel fund to aid local Perth comedians subsidise their air fares to the USA and UK. “I’ve been a comedian for 10 years, and touring is expensive and risky,” he said. “There is so much great talent in Perth. My community is comedians and comedy fans so that’s who I want to show my work to and who I want to give back to.”

Over the last decade, Sam Kissajukian has seen success touring regularly to the major comedy and Fringe festivals around Australia and overseas, with sold out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe five years running. However, Perth is where he enjoys coming most.

“I have an affinity with the city, people are themselves, no pretence, some of my now closest friends I met in Perth.” Sam is well known in Perth for his long running Fringe World show Alcohol is Good for You and recently Life Drawing with a Comedian which has gained a permanent residency at the Bamboozle Room in Sydney.

Sam Kissajukian’s Art Exhibition and Comedy Show hits The Comedy Lounge on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to comedylounge.com.au