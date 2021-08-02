SAE OPEN DAY See it for yourself



Are you all about the Creative Industries, Animation, Audio & Music, Design, Film or Games Development? SAE Creative Media Institute is opening the doors to its state-of-the-art Perth campus this Sunday, August 8, providing everyone with an opportunity to check out the facilities and equipment, meet with lecturers and ask any questions they might have about studying at SAE.

As the world’s leading educator in creative media, SAE Institute offers industry-based courses with a hands-on approach. This means from day one students gain experience working on projects alongside other creative minds, learning from industry experienced mentors – allowing them to get their foot in the door of the industry before they have even graduated.

For those considering a career in creative media (Animation, Audio & Music, Design, Film or Games Development), SAE Perth Open Day is a great opportunity to speak to SAE’s experienced team and find out more about this dynamic and expanding industry ahead of the September 2021 intake, or get some valuable insight into what they offer if you are interested in studying in 2022.

Plus if you have ever considered checking out the campus this is a great time to do so. Simply register and attend for your chance to win a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and a Panasonic lens package worth $2,728!

At Open Day you can check out live student demos, SAE’s equipment and facilities, meet future mentors, talk to current students, view creative projects and discover the career opportunities available in the creative industries after graduation.

SAE Institute is a leading global specialist in creative media education and their state-of-the-art Perth campus offers the following:

A hands-on, studio-based approach to best prepare you for a creative career.

Outstanding professional development opportunities and work placements.

Five computer labs running industry standard software for all disciplines including UnrealEngine, Unity, Maya, Ableton, Protools and the Adobe Suite

Digital and analog recording and production studios.

Flagship 40 Channel C75 and Studer 2″inch tape machine recording capabilities.

Audient ASP 4816 (x2) and Audient ASP 8024.

C24 console with Pro Tools.

Dedicated mastering facility.

Film studio with cyclorama soundstage.

Post-production editing and surround mixing.

Fully stocked library and suite of online resources.

Dedicated collaboration spaces.

SAE Creative Media Institute’s Open Day goes down at their Perth Campus at 116 Roe Street, Northbridge on Sunday, August 8 from 10am to 2pm. Register today here to attend or find out more at sae.edu.au/events