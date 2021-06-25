RVG Perfect day for a tour announce



Melbourne post-punks RVG have announced a long awaited Australian tour in support of their second album Feral. Now over a year since it’s release, the four-piece are set to kick off the tour with a bang at the Sydney Opera House before heading around the country throughout August and September, with WA dates at The Bird on Saturday, September 4 and The Aardvark on Sunday, September 5.

This marks the first interstate shows since the release of their acclaimed sophomore record. Recorded at Head Gap studios with producer Victor Van Vugt (PJ Harvey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Beth Orton), Feral was RVG’s first full-length release in three years, coming just as the world went into hibernation.

To Romy Vager, RVG’s lead singer and lyricist, to feel feral is to feel outside of everything. “Throughout the album that feeling of isolation is incited, but it never feels hopeless,” she said. “These songs channel the raw energy of despair and frustration into melodies that often feel victorious, perhaps only because they so aptly supply a soundtrack to the end of days.”

Following a recent collaboration with Julia Jacklin covering Björk’s Army of Me and a handful of Melbourne based shows earlier this year, including a slot at Boogie Festival, RVG are set for their return to shows across the border.

RVG hit The Bird on Saturday, September 4 and The Aardvark on Sunday, September 5.