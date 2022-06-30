RUSSELL PETERS What’s my age again?



Canadian comedian Russell Peters has announced his return to the global stage with an all-new world tour. The Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour lands in Australia in March next year with a Perth show at RAC Arena on Tuesday, March 14.

After building his new act in clubs across the United States over the past year, Russell is back with his hilarious take on cancel culture, ageing and the current state of the world. “I was supposed to start this tour in 2020,” he said. “But then, I’m not sure if you guys heard, but something happened.”

Despite COVID interrupting Peters’ touring plans, the comedian has kept busy, launching his own podcast, Culturally Cancelled with Russel Peters, and developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada in the 1980s. He has also been executive producing the TV series Late Bloomer with YouTube sensationJus Reign. Peters will also be seen later this year in the feature film, Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount Pictures.

Russell Peters’ Act Your Age World Tour hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.bohmpresents.com