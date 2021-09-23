RTRFM’S UNDERGROUND SOLUTION Celebrating 30 years of Saturday nights



RTRFM will celebrate 30 years of Underground Solution at Barbes on Saturday, October 16.

Some of Underground Solution’s most recognised names will be on board for the celebration, including Amphia, Ben Taaffe, Co Co, Lia T, Mike Midnight, H4x0rw4ng and Special K. There will also be special guest sets from Rok Riley, Kailyn Crabbe and Mintox, as the team see the party right through until the early morning.

Underground Solution has been bringing electronic music to Western Australian radios every Saturday night since 1991. From bedroom producers to the biggest names, Underground Solution has been instrumental in creating some of Perth’s most loved DJs and producers.

Underground Solution hits Barbes on Saturday, October 16 from 9pm. For more info and to buy tickets visit oztix.com