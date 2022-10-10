RTRFM’S SPRINGTIME SOCIAL Spring to it



RTRFM 92.1 have announced a sunny new live music event, Springtime Social, hitting Freo.Social on Saturday, November 5.

Having taken over North Fremantle with the Fremantle Winter Music Festival for the last 14 years, the community radio station is now set to bring those same vibes to Freo.Social for a spring celebration.

Inside at Freo.Social catch the afro kreole magic of Grace Barbe, the neo-soul funk of Coco Elise and the harmonious folk of The Stamps.

Plus, witness the return of one of the station’s most loved bands, Apricot Rail (pictured above), who will play for one night only after five years without any WA gigs, just for RTRFM.

Outside in the courtyard catch the party vibes of Dancing in Space DJs featuring Charlie Bucket, James A, Nicole Filev and Good Fortune.

RTRFM’s Springtime Social hits Freo.Social on Saturday, November 5, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au