RTRFM’S RADIOTHON PARTY 2022 Get the party started



RTRFM’s major fundraising campaign Radiothon is back in 2022, as the local community station celebrates its most important time of the year with a four-venue, six-stage takeover of Northbridge on Saturday, August 6.

Local bands and DJ collectives will hit The Bird, Ezra Pound, The Rechabite and Astral Weeks to mark the beginning of the community radio station’s annual subscriber drive with the Radiothon Party 2022.

In the Main Hall at The Rechabite catch sets from punk rockers Lauren and The Goodfights, the sweetly melodious Nectar and jangly indie-poppers Young Robin, and the massive sounds of Big Orange and New Nausea (pictured above). Plus catch DJs Rhian Todhunter and Mark Neal from RTRFM’s Out to Lunch between sets and afterwards.

On the Hello Rooftop and Goodwill Club, the team from Garbage TV have curated a crew of selectors with sets from Midnight Elevator, Twinks With Threatening Auras, Yassi Fi, JD, Ono Records, Kailyn Crabbe b2b Mintox, Yikes, Matt Perrett and Ben Taaffe.

At The Bird you can enjoy the magical folk of Heathcote Blue, Ribs, Julia Wallace, Oceanique and Sienna Rebelo.

Next door at Ezra Pound, Sealed Section have curated a special collection of selectors including Britt Bro, Girl Twink, Netwerxx, Ephacy and Sealed Section DJs.

And over at the city’s newest haunt Astral Weeks, catch DJ sets from RTRFM’s El Ritmo and Ambient Zone collectives.

Check out the full line-up below:

Big Orange // Britt Bro // Ambient Zone DJs (Kael, Oliver, Dimitri, Grant) // Garbage TV (Midnight Elevator, Twinks With Threatening Aura’s, Yassi Fi, JD, Ono Records, Kailyn Crabbe b2b Mintox, Yikes, Matt Perrett and Ben Taaffe) // El Ritmo DJs (Diger, Aoife, Safari, Alpha T) // Girl Twink // Heathcote Blue // Lauren and The Goodfights // Nectar // Netwerxx // New Nausea // Oceanique // Ribs // Sealed Section // Siena Rebello // Young Robin

RTRFM’s Radiothon Party hits multiple venues in Northbridge on Saturday, August 6, 2022. For tickets and further info head to rtrfm.com.au