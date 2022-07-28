RTRFM’S RADIOTHON 2022 Keep it locked

RTRFM is gearing up for its annual subscription and donation drive Radiothon, calling on the people of Perth to give generously in the station’s 45th year on the airwaves.
This year’s Radiothon theme is “keep it locked,” a shout-out to presenters’ preferred sign-off and a nod to the fact that the radio station has been a beloved fixture of WA music, culture and community since 1977, with plans to stick around for many years to come.
Listeners are reminded that if they want to “keep it locked” to RTRFM for another 45 years, they’ll need to dig deep during Radiothon and contribute by subscribing or donating.
“This has been one of the most special, celebratory years in RTRFM’s history, with our big birthday bash in Fremantle back in February, and the massive ‘45 Greatest WA Songs’ countdown in April – our most ‘listened to’ day of radio, ever,” says RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo.
“However, every year has its challenges – this is still community radio after all – including the postponement of our In the Pines fundraiser from April to September due to the COVID outbreak in WA, and the ongoing costs of regular maintenance to keep our humble studios humming.”
“But even after 45 years, RTRFM is feeling fresh and ready for whatever the future holds. We just need the financial support of our listeners to ensure we can keep sharing alternative music, platforming local voices and putting on the live events you love.”
Radiothon is an annual celebration in which presenters and volunteers work together to raise funds to keep RTRFM on the air. It’s a 10-day on-air takeover with special guests, giveaways and amazing community spirit.
Proceedings kick off this year with a free daytime dance at The Bird with Early Birds from 6am on Friday, August 5 during Breakfast With Taylah, and a city-spanning Radiothon Party on Saturday, August 6.
Money raised via subscriptions and donations go towards essential costs such as licensing fees that allow RTRFM to keep broadcasting and even DJ deck-maintenance.
RTRFM plays 6,721 hours of music per year, primarily curated by volunteer presenters across 50 specialty shows. In 2021, 67 of the top 100 songs played over the year were from Western Australia – a figure that is unmatched by any other station. RTRFM also provides free training to dozens of young journalists, and in 2021, broke an industry record by receiving 10 nominations at the Community Broadcasting Association’s Community Radio Awards, winning a leading six prizes at the ceremony.
Those who subscribe to RTRFM during Radiothon go in the running to win a major prize, this year ranging from year-long music venue passes to holiday getaways. Subscriptions start at $30, and subscribers are eligible for exclusive benefits including free entry to events and discounts from the station’s business supporters.
You can also donate to the station, and donations greater than $2 are tax deductible. All those who contribute during Radiothon are eligible for ‘thank you’ gifts from partners, including Besk, Bossman Coffee and Luna Palace Cinemas.
With Radiothon also comes the annual Radiothon Party, a three-venue, five-stage party across Northbridge. The station takes over The Rechabite (Main Hall, Goodwill Club, Hello Rooftop), The Bird and Ezra Pound on Saturday, August 6 with some of the city’s best bands, DJs and crews.
Radiothon 2022 runs from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 14, 2022. You can subscribe or donate now at rtrfm.com.au Tickets for RTRFM’s Radiothon Party are on sale now at rtrfm.oztix.com.au