RTRFM’S RADIOTHON 2022 Keep it locked



RTRFM is gearing up for its annual subscription and donation drive Radiothon, calling on the people of Perth to give generously in the station’s 45th year on the airwaves.

This year’s Radiothon theme is “keep it locked,” a shout-out to presenters’ preferred sign-off and a nod to the fact that the radio station has been a beloved fixture of WA music, culture and community since 1977, with plans to stick around for many years to come.

Listeners are reminded that if they want to “keep it locked” to RTRFM for another 45 years, they’ll need to dig deep during Radiothon and contribute by subscribing or donating.

“This has been one of the most special, celebratory years in RTRFM’s history, with our big birthday bash in Fremantle back in February, and the massive ‘45 Greatest WA Songs’ countdown in April – our most ‘listened to’ day of radio, ever,” says RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo.

“However, every year has its challenges – this is still community radio after all – including the postponement of our In the Pines fundraiser from April to September due to the COVID outbreak in WA, and the ongoing costs of regular maintenance to keep our humble studios humming.”

“But even after 45 years, RTRFM is feeling fresh and ready for whatever the future holds. We just need the financial support of our listeners to ensure we can keep sharing alternative music, platforming local voices and putting on the live events you love.”