RTRFM’S RADIOTHON 2021 Hear here



Community radio station RTRFM is calling on the people of Perth (and beyond) to give generously during its annual subscription and donation drive, Radiothon, as it kicks off this week, running from Friday, August 13 until Sunday, August 22.

This year, RTRFM is hoping to remind listeners it’s “still here with you” post-pandemic, against the cosmic odds, thanks to community contributions from the past 12 months.

With the station, WA’s first on the FM dial, gearing up for its 45th birthday in 2022, it’s hoping a successful Radiothon can keep the good vibes going for another year.

“I think we’ve proven that RTRFM is pretty much equipped to handle anything the universe wants to throw at us, but we can only do what we do with the support of our listeners and the local community,” says RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo. “That has included hosting two editions of our iconic event In the Pines since the last Radiothon.

“But we’re still smiling, still celebrating local, still weird (and then some) and absolutely still made with love. Whatever we raise during Radiothon will go towards ensuring we’re still here for you no matter what we face next.”

Radiothon is an annual celebration in which presenters and volunteers work together to raise funds that are instrumental in keeping RTRFM on the air. It’s a 10-day on-air takeover with special guests, huge giveaways and amazing community spirit.

Proceedings kick off with a free daytime dance at The Bird from 6am on Friday, August 13 during Breakfast With Taylah for this year’s Early Birds Party, and a city-spanning Radiothon Party on Saturday, August 14.

Money raised via subscriptions and donations go towards everything from essential operations such as DJ deck-maintenance to helping RTRFM put on popular live music events, including In the Pines (held 28 years running at Somerville Auditorium) and Fremantle Winter Music Party.

“Since the last Radiothon, the skeleton staff at RTRFM and our 400-plus volunteers have had to rally together during three lockdowns to keep broadcasting,” says Miraudo. “I couldn’t be prouder of the individuals who make up RTRFM, because time and time again, they jump into action whenever the world shifts beneath their feet.”

RTRFM plays 6,721 hours of music per year, primarily curated by volunteer presenters across 50 specialty shows. In 2020, 72 of the top 100 songs played over the year were from Western Australia – a figure that is unmatched by any other station. RTRFM also provides free training to dozens of young journalists, while also being a hub of contact for those in Perth seeking like-minded souls in the community.

Those who subscribe to RTRFM during Radiothon go in the running to win a major prize, this year ranging from musical instruments to holiday getaways. Subscriptions start at $30, and subscribers are eligible for exclusive benefits including free entry to events and discounts from the station’s business supporters. You can also donate to the station, and donations greater than $2 are tax deductible.

All those who contribute during Radiothon are also eligible for “thank you” gifts from partners, including Si Paradiso, The Re Store and Colonial Brewing Co.

RTRFM’s Radiothon 2021 runs from Friday, August 13 until Sunday, August 22. Subscribe or donate now at rtrfm.com.au