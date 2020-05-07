RTRFM’S RADIO LOVE MONTH May donation drive



RTRFM 92.1 is asking their listeners and community to show their love throughout May, and make a donation to the station during Radio Love Month: Here in Isolation.

RTRFM is a not for profit independent radio station which is funded by a community of listeners via subscriptions and donations. Radio Love Month is a chance for people to make a contribution, to allow volunteers to continue producing high quality music and talks programming 24 hours a day.

Like many other, RTRFM is learning to adapt to an unprecedented situation and as a result, their presenters are working hard from their living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens all across Perth. As they move back into live radio they’re asking for your help.

Over the last few weeks, RTRFM has lost close to a third of their operating revenue due to the cancellation of fundraising events like In The Pines and Neon Picnic. In the interest of protecting our community, it’s likely that many planned events won’t go ahead in the months to come. With the devastating effect that some restrictions have had on local businesses, many of which have been generous supporters of RTRFM, the resulting loss of sponsorship revenue has been difficult.

RTRFM loves sharing amazing music, so everyone that donates is invited to contribute to their Isolation playlist. They encourage you to tell them about your favourite album, the amazing new track you’ve found, or a podcast you love, or whatever you’ve been listening to while staying at home.

By making a tax deductible donation during May you can help the station stay on air over the next few weeks, and as they recover and grow over the months to come.

RTRFM’s May donation drive, Radio Love Month: Here In Isolation is on throughout May. Make your pledge at rtrfm.com.au.