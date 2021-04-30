RTRFM’S RADIO LOVE MONTH Love them back



Throughout May, community radio station RTRFM 92.1 is asking its listeners and the community to show their love and make a donation to the station during Radio Love Month.

In 2021, the theme for Radio Love Month is “Friends Forever,” encompassing how the station’s listeners and subscribers are more than just a number – they are their mates. Just as friends support each other, RTRFM will call on its listeners to donate what they can to the station so they can keep bringing the “The Sound Alternative” to Perth for many years to come.

RTRFM has also teamed up with local businesses to collaborate on some special items for Radio Love Month. When people purchase these special items, the businesses will donate $1 from each sale back to the station.

RTRFM 92.1 is a not-for-profit community radio station that brings locally grown live radio to Perth 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It has been the home of local WA music, arts and culture for 44 years – promoting, fostering and growing local and independent artists, musicians, performers and businesses around Perth.

It does not receive government funding for its operations, and instead, the station is supported by its generous and loyal listeners, subscribers and donors.

RTRFM’s Radio Love Month runs throughout May. To show your support with a donation, head to support.rtrfm.com.au