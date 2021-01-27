RTRFM’S NEON PICNIC Hyde Parklife



RTRFM have announced their annual family-friendly get together Neon Picnic will return to the surrounds of Hyde Park Amphitheatre from 11am-5pm on Saturday, March 6. The free event, proudly supported by The City of Vincent, is the precursor to the community radio station’s much loved In The Pines music festival.

The event will feature a lineup of RTRFM’s Saturday shows; Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown, and Drastic on Plastic, plus special musical guests. There will be fun for the kids as well, with special arts and crafts activities from the team at Space Sculpture, including their massive Cardboard City and dress ups.

Plus, the mums and dads are being looked after too with a licensed bar thanks to Gage Roads Brewing and Lamont’s Winery, Vino Volta and Villaggio plus eats from Curb Your Hunger, and coffee and ice-cream from Better Beans Coffee and La Pelata. Plus, some of your favourite RTRFM presenters will bake up treats for the second annual RTRFM Bake Sale.

Entry is free and you attendees are welcome to come and go as they like. Everyone is encouraged to pull up a slice of grass, bring a picnic, bring their dog and enjoy live music including the rock and reggae stylings of The Family Shoveller Band, the jazz of Gemma Farrell Quintet (pictured), the indie pop of Lonesome Dove, the neo soul of The Liquid Project and the free folk of Duende Indalo.

RTRFM has also teamed up with Go2Cup to make sure that plastic waste across the day is minimal. All plastic cups will be reusable. Plus all cans and containers will be recycled with Containers for Change. Neon Picnic is proudly supported by The Perth Property Co and WP Global Solutions.

RTRFM’s Neon Picnic goes down from 11am-5pm on Saturday, March 6 in the surrounds of Hyde Park Amphitheatre.