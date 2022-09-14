RTRFM’S JAZZ SUPREME Supreme beings



RTRFM 92.1 is set to celebrate some of the finest jazz musicians in Perth with Jazz Supreme at Lyric’s Underground on Friday, October 14.

The event is a brand new live music fundraiser for the community radio station, and will include sets from Alannah Chapman in full band mode, Dan Garner Quintet, and supergroup Kataca featuring Kate Pass, Talya Valenti and Jess Carlton. Plus, it’s a chance to experience the haunting voice of Lucy Iffla (pictured above) and the big band magic of Joshua Nicholls + 7.

RTRFM’s Jazz Supreme goes down at Lyric’s Underground on Friday, October 14, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au