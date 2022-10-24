RTRFM’S COURTYARD CLUB Friday on my mind



RTRFM‘sÂ The Courtyard Club is set to return this year, bringing a dose of free Friday night post-work fun to theÂ State Theatre Centre CourtyardÂ every Friday evening fromÂ November 4 to DecemberÂ 16.

The community radio station has teamed up withÂ The State Theatre Centre of WA and the Arts and Culture TrustÂ to bring theÂ seven-week concert series toÂ the heart of Northbridge for the eighth year.

RTRFM DJ VishnuÂ will be getting the party started, broadcastingÂ Friday Drivetime live, featuring special guest RTRFM presenters and live sets from local artists and DJs.

It all kicks off on Friday, November 4 from 5pm for a live set from pop wonder Grace Sanders and the gorgeousÂ soul and R&B of Drea, followed by a DJ set from the team from Club Jewlz.

Throughout the series you can enjoy jazz fromÂ Chris Foster Trio (pictured above)Â as part of the Perth International Jazz Festival, the country twang of Delilah Rose,Â trailblazing blues byÂ Lee Sappho Band, rockabilly fromÂ Bang Bang Betty and the H Bombs and the rock and roll of Johnny Law and the Pistol Packinâ€™ Daddies.

December kicks off with the soul sounds of Tani Walker, reggae fromÂ Crucial Rockers plus Cuban hits from of De Cuba Son and the folk magic of Della Mob.

The series closes with a Full Frequency takeover, featuring the presenters of our long running dance music program, with sets from Allstate, Micah and Mittens, Willy Slade and Nina BC, Yikes and Nafta and Dart. Each live performance will be followed by sets from RTRFM DJs, including Club Jewelz, Tash Thomas (Giant Steps), Jimmy Dove (Rock Rattle â€˜n Roll), Jas Hughes (Drivetime), Jxnior (Drivetime) and the legendary General Justice and Mumma Trees (Jamdown Vershun). Check out the full program below: