RTRFM’S 45 GREATEST EVER WA SONGS Vote now!



On Friday, April 1, RTRFM officially turns 45 years old. To celebrate, the community radio station is counting down the 45 Greatest WA Songs – as voted by you.

From 2pm to 7pm on April 1, RTRFM’s Breakfast host Taylah Strano and the station’s music director (and Thursday Drivetime presenter) Matt Perrett will play the list in full, building up to the #1 WA song.

To help you choose, a shortlist of 250 iconic songs were selected by RTRFM’s staff, presenters and industry experts, who made a point to select those that best represent “The Sound Alternative,” given RTRFM’s commitment over 45 years to provide a platform for under-the-radar and alternative local acts.

“Still, we’re certain we’ve missed a few,” said RTRFM. “So after you add your 10 faves, let us know which unlisted classic deserves a spin on our special day! So, get voting on our completely subjective, somewhat accurate, potentially enraging list!”

“No matter what the ‘final 45’ looks and sounds like, or even what lands at number one (though, what an achievement!), this vote allows you to scroll through and admire the great music WA has produced over the decades. Hopefully by placing a vote, or by listening to the countdown, you’ll remember a long-lost fave or discover some great new-old music, courtesy of RTRFM.”

RTRFM presents the 45 Greatest Ever WA Songs on Friday, April 1. Voting closes Sunday, March 20. To vote now head to rtrfm.com.au