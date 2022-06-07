RTRFM QUIZ NIGHT Hands on buzzers



One of RTRFM‘s most popular annual annual events, the RTRFM Quiz Night is back, hitting North Perth Town Hall on Saturday, July 9.

The evening will be hosted by quizmaster Bec Bowman from Artbeat, while RTRFM DJ and “Music Head Honcho” Matt Perrett will provide vibes all night plus his own Slightly Odway round of WA music covers.

Joining the Quiz in 2022 is Axel Carrington from New Talk as he plays some instrumental covers on his six-string. Simon Miraudo and Tristan Fidler will bring their popular Movie Squad round, and there will be a special ‘visual round’ for those who love pictures.

Quizmasters are invited to bring their own food, but alcohol will be provided by the bar on site with beers from Beerfarm and wine from Vino Volta. Like previous years, there are opportunities to win a bunch of prizes, including the infamous booby prize for last place.

Tables are available for groups of six, and awards will be given for the best table name – so start brainstorming now!

The RTRFM Quiz Night goes down at North Perth Town Hall on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at rtrfm.oztix.com.au