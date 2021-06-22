RTRFM QUIZ NIGHT Brain-busting fun



The annual RTRFM Quiz Night is back at its brain-draining best, hitting Mount Hawthorn Main Hall on Saturday, July 17.

The evening will be hosted by quizmasters Tristan Fidler and Rhian Todhunter with DJ Kailyn Crabbe in musical back-up, providing vibes all night and her own round of trying to “Guess That Cover.”

They will be joined by Adem K and Pete from The Community Chest, with a collection of CASIO covers to test everyone’s knowledge of the analogue sounds.

Danae Gibson and Chris Wheeldon from The Swing will also host a politics round, while Simon Miraudo will reunite with Tristan Fidler for a classic Movie Squad round.

BYO food is welcome, and there will be a bar on site with beers from Beerfarm and Rocky Ridge and wine from Lamont’s Winery. Patrons are reminded this event sells out every year so booking early is recommended.

Tables are available for groups of four or six, so gather up all your favourite nerds to see if you can take home the coveted title of Champion Team!

RTRFM’s Quiz Night hits Mount Hawthorn Main Hall on Saturday, July 17 from 7pm till late. For more info and to buy tickets head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au.