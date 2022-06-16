RTRFM Launches Slightly Odway cassette



RTRFM have launched a limited edition cassette showcasing the best of the community radio station’s popular Slightly Odway series.

The release features 15 of their favourite tracks from over the years of local acts covering WA tunes, combining all of them on a cassette to become a piece of WA music history.

The cassettes are available for pre-order for $20. The cassettes also come with digital download codes, in case you can’t find your walkman. You can even select a special cassette and mug bundle from the RTRFM shop to save $5.

The cassette includes Lonesome Dove taking on Ammonia’s Drugs, Jewel Owusu’s cover of Jack Davies’ Vegemite Sandwich, SuperEgo’s epic Pendulum/Koi Child mash-up, and much more.

Check out the track list below:

SIDE A:

1. Polite Rebellion (Salary) by Lincoln MacKinnon and the Wrecking Train

2. Rogues (Methyl Ethel) by Airline Food

3. Anchor (Birds of Tokyo) by Bri Clark

4. Postcodes (Verge Collection) by Supernaked

5. Rough Diamonds (End of Fashion) by Michael Savage

6. Dig It Up (Hoodoo Gurus) by Catzilla

7. Wide Open Road (The Triffids) by Salary

SIDE B:

1. Last Night (The Scientists) by The Mascara Snakes

2. Saltwater Cowboy (Pigram Brothers) by Tanya Ransom

3. Beautiful to Me (Little Birdy) by Claudie Joy and the Joy Boys

4. Vegemite Sandwich (Jack Davies and the Busk Chooks) by Jewel Owusu

5. Drugs (Ammonia) by Lonesome Dove

6. I Was a Fool (Paul McCarthy) by The Little Lord Street Band

7. Glad Not Sad (The Times) by Luke Dux

8. Slam (Pendulum) & Black Panda (Koi Child) by SuperEgo

RTRFM have launched a Limited edition Slightly Odway series cassette. Get yours now at shop.rtrfm.com.au