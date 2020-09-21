RTRFM’S IN THE PINES Second time lucky

RTRFM 92.1 have announced their popular local music festival In the Pines is set to return in 2020. The annual celebration of local music has been one of the staples of Perth’s event calendar for 25 years, and many were left disappointed when its original date in April was cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions. While the new date of Sunday, October 18 might be an unfamiliar time of year for the event, patrons can still enjoy just about everything else the same as always, including the pleasant surrounds of its usual home at Somerville Auditorium, UWA.

As you might have expected, there have been a few small changes to the line up, notably with Drowning Horse and Southern River Band replaced by Bolt Gun and Soukouss Internationale. That aside, the bill of artists is as strong and diverse as ever, with everything from metal and hip hop to jazz and folk offering something for everyone.

Check out the full line up below:

Adrian Dzvuke

Cuss

Datura4

Demon Days

Bolt Gun

Felicity Groom

Grievous Bodily Calm

Hi, Ok Sorry

Miss Genius

New Nausea

Nika Mo

Old Blood

Paranoias

Soukouss Internationale

The Struggling Kings

Shy Panther

The Bank Holidays with Menagerie Choir

Trolley Boy

Verge Collection

Wayne Green and the Ragged Company with Lee Sappho

RTRFM have advised the event will go ahead only with the permission of the City of Perth and WA Health Department. A detailed Covid Safe Event Plan has been submitted for their approval. The event maybe cancelled if permission is not granted and refunds will be offered.

RTRFM’s In the Pines 2020 goes down at Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, October 18. Tickets are on sale now via oztix.