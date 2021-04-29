RTRFM Bringing something bluesy to Freo



RTRFM 92.1 have announced they will be bringing the blues and a bit of roots to Freo with new fundraiser Something Bluesy hitting Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle on Saturday, May 22.

The community radio station is set to take over the main room and outside space at Clancy’s to bring performances from some of the city’s finest blues and roots bands.

Inside patrons can catch sets from the journeyman blues of Luke Dux Atomic Lunchbox, the laid back vibes of Tom Fisher and The Layabouts, the rhythm heavy roots of The Whiskey Pocket and the classic blues sounds of Empire Blues.

On the outside stage catch the beautiful sounds of Kat Wilson Music, the songwriting class of Lincoln MacKinnon (pictured) in trio mode and the troubadour sounds of Albert Loss solo. There are more acts to be announced.

RTRFM 92.1’s Something Bluesy hits Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle on Saturday, May 22. For more info and to buy tickets head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au