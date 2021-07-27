RTRFM Announce new Music Director



RTRFM 92.1 has announced its next Music Director, following a comprehensive search among WA’s finest musical experts. The station’s popular Thursday Drivetime presenter Matthew Perrett has scored the coveted gig, having served as a volunteer of the community radio station’s Music Team since 2018.

Perrett is also the co-founder of the independent music and event promotion organisation Crab Claw, which has held notable concerts and parties across Perth over the past four years.

“Matt is a well-known and well-loved member of the RTRFM family, and I can think of no better person to take on the responsibility of this role,” says RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo. “His devotion to the station, his diverse music tastes and his good nature make him a perfect fit for the position. He also shares RTRFM’s passion for expanding the breadth and inclusiveness of our music programming. We are fortunate to have him take up the mantle, and I am excited to see how he brings his specific talents and unrivalled passion to the station.”

“From my first nervous overnight show through to the present, RTRFM has always felt like home for me,” added Perrett. “It’s a joy and a privilege to be able to give back to a music community that’s already given me so much over the past few years. I can’t wait to embrace the role and share some spectacular music.”

Perrett takes over from Will Backler, RTRFM’s outgoing Music Director, who held the position for five years. Backler remains a presenter at RTRFM.

RTRFM 92.1 have announced Matthew Perrett as their new Music Director. He will begin his role at the station this Thursday, July 29. To support RTRFM during Radiothon, head to rtrfm.com.au