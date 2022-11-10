RTRFM Announce 45th Anniversary remix vinyl



To wrap up RTRFM‘s 45th year, the community radio station has pressed a limited number of 7″ records (45 RPM) featuring remixes produced exclusively for the release.

The special collection of tracks features a Nora Zion remix of Karmageddon by Abbe May (pictured above), a Web Rumors remix of The Rosemary Beads‘ Breath and more.

The records are expected to be in stock by early January, with pre-orders now open. Each pre-order comes with a download code.

With only 250 of these to ever be pressed, the release is a slice of RTRFM memorabilia for those that want to own a part of station’s history.

All profits go towards keeping RTRFM 92.1 on the air.

