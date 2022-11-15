ROUGE Circus with an adult’s only twist



Award-wining Fringe World favourite Rouge is rolling back into town this summer.

The Rechabite Hall in Northbridge will be transformed into a “circus for adults” from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 18, giving audiences the opportunity to experience all the spectacle of a circus with a deviant, adults-only twist.



Rouge‘s latest production features acts that have dazzled audiences in previous Perth shows, alongside brand-new performances that promise to shock, tease and delight the senses.

Rouge hits The Rechabite Hall from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 18, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to megatix.com.au