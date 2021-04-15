ROSEMOUNT VIP PARTY A very dignified shindig



Rosemount Hotel introduced a VIP Loyalty Program nearly two years ago which has now grown to a list of over 2,000 “Very Important Punters.” Now the popular live music venue has announced a special free-entry event in celebration of their VIPs on Friday, April 30.

The venue says their “Rosie Royalty,” their friends, family and other favourite people, are invited to attend their “very dignified shindig” in the The Backyard from 4pm. The event will feature a live acoustic set from local music royalty Abbe May and Queen DJ Jamilla on the decks.

The kitchen will be serving $15 Parmi’s for VIP’s from 4pm till late alongside exclusive nicely priced cocktails. Very Important Punters can also look forward to a Feral Brewing Tap Takeover featuring Imperial Biggie on tap, with Biggie Juice at VIP prices, Shooters Juicy IPA, Tropical Disco Sour and Hop Hog. All Pints on tap are just $7 and House Wines are just $5 from 4pm to 6pm on the day.

For those that aren’t a Rosie VIP yet, there is the opportunity to sign up on the day to go into the running to win free tickets to upcoming shows in the Main Room.

Rosemount Hotel’s VIP Party goes down in The Backyard on Friday, April 30. To become a Rosemount VIP member, sign up here. For more info head to rosemounthotel.com.au