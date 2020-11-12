ROSEMOUNT HOTEL’S NYE COUNTDOWN Celebrate Aussie albums



Rosemount Hotel has announced a backyard New Year’s Eve party to celebrate the end of 2020 by counting down the greatest Aussie albums of all time. Kicking off on Thursday, December 31, the party will start the countdown from early in the morning and last until the sun goes down.

Everyone is invited to vote for their favourite albums at surveymonkey.com. From rock classics like INXS’s Kick and AC/DC’s Back in Black, to contemporary worldbeaters like Tame Impala’s Lonerism or Flume’s Skin, there is a plethora of Aussie talent to choose from.

Rosemount is offering the whole hog for this one-of-a-kind event, including breakfast, bloody marys, mimosas, espresso martinis, and a live performance at sunset followed by Perth’s best DJs in the evening – all with no entry fee.

Rosemount Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Countdown goes down on Thursday, December 31. Vote for your favourite albums here.