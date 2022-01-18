RORY LOWE Certified funny boy



Landing in Perth with his newest hour-long show, Rory Lowe promises laughs and more laughs in Certified Funny Boy. From untold stories to outlandish tales, Rory will be hitting the stage at the Goodwill Club from Tuesday, January 18 to Sunday, February 13. KWANWOO HAN caught up with Rory Lowe to find out more about his travels and what fans can look forward to at his shows this Fringe World.

Congrats on bringing your show back to Fringe World 2022! How does it feel to present the show?

Pretty incredible. In the midst of everything going on, I feel so privileged to be able to do the thing I love.

With all the stuff that been going on for the past two years, we haven’t been able to do a lot with events being cancelled and pushed back. How long has this show been in the works?

The world has been changing so quickly. The show has been in the works for a while but things that I wrote a month ago no longer relevant so it’s being updated and changed everyday. It will evolve through Fringe too.

Everyone has a beginning that spurred them onto becoming what they are now. What made you start performing comedy?

I had to give a speech at an assembly in High School. All I can remember thinking whilst writing it was “be funny.” That was my first tight 5.

You’ve exploded in popularity through the Aussie Disney and Aussie Peppa series. Where did the idea come from and how do you come up with the dialogue?

It was just logical. I mean who doesn’t want Peppa to say “cunt.”

You’ve travelled to several places on tour, from Malaysia to USA. Is there a place that you’re looking forward to visiting if you get the chance?

I had shows organised with Bert Kreischer in Florida and Texas, but because of the Rona, they got cancelled. I’d love to get the chance to finally do those states.

What about a place that stood out to you in the past? Not exactly a place you loved, but maybe an event that can be linked to the place?

I performed in Pakistan, which was the coolest and most amazing place. It opened a lot of doors and perspectives for me.

What are you looking forward to during your show or maybe your visit to Perth?

I love talking to the audience. My favourite parts of the show are when different crowd work bits connect together. When I am able to ‘call back’ previous jokes that we improvised and relate them to new interactions, it makes an electricity you can’t find in another art form.

Are you worried that Disney will rock up and sue you?

Nah, Mickey Mouse can go fuck himself.