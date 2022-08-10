ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM Classic rock drama rolls into Perth



Rock drama Rolling Thunder Vietnam will make its eagerly-awaited return to the stage next year for its most extensive national tour to date, hitting Perth Concert Hall on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam features classic rocks songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s, stunning video footage across four screens, and heartfelt storytelling inspired by interviews with Vietnam War veterans and actual letters. With war continuing to impact people across the world today, the show’s themes of courage and loss, allegiance and displacement, protest and peace, are resonant and timely.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam premiered in Brisbane in 2014 last toured the country in 2016. In its 2023 edition, the show will proudly be supporting Soldier On, a not-for-profit organisation providing integrated and holistic support services to Australia’s Defence personnel, contemporary veterans and their families.

“It’s wonderful to be bringing the show back to the stage after the impact of COVID-19 caused the sudden cancellation of our 2020 tour,” said Producer Rebecca Blake. “We are thrilled to again showcase some of the world’s best musicians, alongside a cast of young new talents for audiences to discover.”

Dr Brendan Nelson, the former Director of the Australian War Memorial, is Patron of the 2023 tour. “The show is magnificent. A story of courage, endurance and love,” he said. “If you see one show this year, this is the one to experience; you will be entertained, inspired, you will cry, but you will definitely want to see it again and again.”

The production features hits by Steppenwolf, Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Gladys Knight, Billy Thorpe and Paul Simon. The era of the Vietnam War – the world’s first televised war – produced many of the most strident and lyrical songs of the 20th century, including Fortunate Son, All Along The Watchtower, What’s Going On, Born to Be Wild, Paint it Black, Killing Me Softly With His Song and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam hits Perth Concert Hall on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.rollingthundervietnam.com