ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER Sideways to Freo



Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced an Australian tour for next year, as the guitar-pop five-piece finally celebrate the release of their latest album Sideways To New Italy with a run of national shows. WA fans get their own taste of the action as the tour lands at Freo.Social on Saturday, May 1. They will be joined in Fremantle by fast-rising local hip hop artist Adrian Dzvuke and garage-folk soloist Nika Mo.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s second studio album Sideways To New Italy debuted at #4 on the ARIA Album Chart, #1 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart, #1 on the ARIA Vinyl Album Chart and #2 on the ARIA Physical Album Chart. The album has garnered praise by critics and fans alike with tracks like Cars In Space, She’s There, Falling Thunder and Cameo.

“This is happening! After a dirty year, we’re throwing these ones on the boot with love and hope,” Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to make these shows happen as planned. We acknowledge these shows take place on Aboriginal land and pay our respects to elders past and present. See you in 2021, we’ve missed you.”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s Sideways To New Italy tour hits Freo.Social on Saturday, May 1 with local support from Adrian Dzvuke and Nika Mo. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 10 from www.frontiertouring.com