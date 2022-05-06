ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER Rolling into WA



After a recent string of gigs promoting their sun-splashed 2020 release Sideways to New Italy, Melbourne five-piece Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are once again ready to hit the road – this time with their Endless Rooms Tour, slated for October 2022. Joining the tour are special guests and Melbourne locals, Floodlights, with Maple Glider joining them on the east coast dates.

“The songs on Endless Rooms are probably our biggest and fullest yet and were made to be played live,” said guitarist/vocalist Tom Russo. “We can’t wait to bring the album to life on tour. We are very humbled to be bringing along some of the best acts in the country – Floodlights and Maple Gilder. We also want to thank our WA friends for being patient with us, we’ve missed you. See you soon!” ​

Rolling Blackouts C.F. will kick off their seven-show tour circuit in Victoria before flying west with two WA shows at Freo.Social, Fremantle, on Friday, October 14 and Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, on Saturday, October 15.

All existing ticketholders for the Freo.Social show, originally scheduled on Friday, March 18 2022 (which was postponed due to WA border restrictions at the time), remain valid for the newly announced date of Friday, October 14.

Endless Rooms is Rolling Blackouts C.F.’s third studio album and the very first they have self-produced in partnership with co-producer Matt Duffy. It follows the success of their debut studio album Hope Downs (2018), which was nominated for the 2018 Australian Music Prize as well as Best Independent Album at the 2019 AIR Awards, and Sideways to New Italy (2020), which garnered them nominations for Best Album and Best Band at the 2020 Music Victoria Awards.

The band have so far unveiled four tracks off the new record: The Way It Shatters, Tidal River, latest single Dive Deep and My Echo. Endless Rooms is a testament to the collaborative spirit and live power of the band, being noted as their most cinematic, stylistically diverse and ambitious album yet.

Supporting at each show on the Endless Rooms Tour is Melbourne act Floodlights, bringing their thoughtful and dynamic song craft to some of the biggest venues they have played. Recently selling out shows across the nation, and re-releasing their debut album From a View, Floodlights are now in the studio working on their follow up which we will get a taste of on this tour.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever hit Freo.Social on Friday, October 14 and ​Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, on Saturday, October 15. For more info and to buy tickets head to moshtix.com.au