ROD STEWART & CYNDI LAUPER Yes Sir!

Sir Rod Stewart has today announced he will hit the road in 2023 on a massive Australian Tour with support from very special guest Cyndi Lauper.

The tour kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Sir Rod Stewart will perform a massive two hour set from his vast catalogue of hits, whilst Cyndi Lauper will take the stage for an hour playing all of her most loved songs. Opening for all shows on the tour is acclaimed rock singer Jon Stevens.

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as the first live performances of tracks from his current album The Tears of Hercules.

Sir Rod Stewart has earned many of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, Grammy™ Living Legend, and is a New York Times bestselling author. In 2016 he was knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Lauper (pictured above) is a ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She’s So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. Since then, Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, yielding timeless classics like Time After Time and True Colors, and the anthemic Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

As front man of Noiseworks, Jon Stevens was part of four Top 10 albums and 12 Top 50 singles, including the classics No Lies, Take Me Back, Touch and Hot Chilli Woman. He then fronted INXS for more than three years, which included a gig at the Sydney Olympics’ closing ceremony.

Sir Rod Stewart, with special guests Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens, play RAC Arena on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 17 from livenation.com.au