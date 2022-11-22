

Rocky Horror Picture Show Immersive Spectacular @ Planet Royale

Friday, November 18, 2022

9.5/10

Several words of advice to take your night from fantastic, to out-of-this-world, as you attend this immersive experience.

Number one; make sure to dress up in your best creature of the night realness.

Number two; don’t worry if you have never seen the film, in fact, you could say it’s the ultimate way to experience Rocky Horror for virgins of this cult classic.

Number three, and probably most important; don’t take anything too seriously. Just let the insanity (and everything else) wash over you.



This immersive production of Rocky Horror Picture Show is truly one of a kind. A winning combination of multi-talented trained dancers and actors and a few key cast members plucked from the crowd formed a melting pot of anarchic hilarity. Seriously folks strap in.

The night began with some delightful crowd work by ‘Magenta,’ played by the charismatic and immediately loveable Veruca Sour, who expertly got the room ready to just let go and enjoy the next two hours.

Those of us that had seen the film Rocky Horror Picture Show numerous times, and had even attended immersive screenings of it in the past, might have thought there were no surprises a night like this could offer. It turns out we were in for a deliciously rude shock, with moments that made everyone’s jaws drop.



This latest production of Rocky Horror Picture Show immersive consists of lip syncing, dancing and performing the film in all its glory. The ragtag group of misfits, (AKA the cast), all managed to capture the true essence of each of the characters we’ve known and loved for decades.

The clever ways they navigated the stage and props, like not having a giant pool, or technically very “sciencey” man making machines, added extra charm. This live interpretation of Rocky Horror Picture Show, with all our favourite characters brought to life on stage was an absolute pleasure. Give yourself over to it.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Immersive Spectacular featuring Danisa Snake, Ginava, Veruca Sour, Isaac Salter and Natalie Oakes is playing at Planet Royale in Perth until Sunday, November 27, then heads to Kojonup, Manjimup and Margaret River. Check out the Artrage website for tickets and details.

LIANA KELLY