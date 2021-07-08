ROCKIN THE REGIONS Birds of Tokyo, Missy Higgins to rock regional WA



Live Entertainment WA, a not for profit industry group representative of leading business organisations involved in the live entertainment industry in Western Australia, is excited to present Rockin the Regions, a series of live music concerts to be held across the state throughout August.

Legendary Perth rockers Birds of Tokyo will kick off the tour in Bunbury on Saturday, August 7 followed by performances in Albany, Broome, Kalgoorlie and Geraldton.

Melbourne ARIA Award-winner Missy Higgins will also perform a special one-off show in Broome on Friday, August 13.

These concerts will be a unique celebration that brings the very best of Australian musical talent to these locations within regional Western Australia, building on the recent announcement about increased capacity limits for venues and events after a long period of COVID related restrictions.

Formed in Perth back in 2004, Birds of Tokyo have grown from independent roots to become one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands. Songs like Good Lord, Two Of Us, Plans, Lanterns, Brace and I’d Go With You Anywhere have all been top 10 airplay hits and have lead to appearances at major festivals including Falls, Splendour In The Grass and Groovin’ The Moo, as well as headlining slots at the AFL Grand Final and NRL’s flagship State of Origin game.

Missy Higgins is known for her irresistible melodies and heartfelt lyrics, delivered with a voice as striking as it is sincere. Her debut album The Sound Of White won ARIA Album Of The Year in 2004, with hit songs Scar, Ten Days and The Special Two enjoying national and international airplay. The follow-up, On A Clear Night featured Australian chart-topping single Steer and Higgins has kept up the quality output of her music ever since.

Birds of Tokyo hit Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, on Saturday, August 7; Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany, on Sunday, August 8; Roebuck Hotel, Broome, on Thursday, August 12; Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie, on Wednesday, August 18; and Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton, on Saturday, August 21. Missy Higgins hits Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, on Friday, August 13. For more info about LEWA head to livewa.com.au