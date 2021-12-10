ROAM FESTIVAL Roam if you want to

A new three-day camping festival featuring the best international and local electronic artists and performers is coming to WA next year, as the inaugural ROAM Festival takes over Fairbridge Village near Pinjarra from Friday, March 4 through to Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Headlined by internationally renowned DJs including Sub Focus, Netsky, Genesis Owusu, Anna Lunoe, Late Nite Tuff Guy, DJ Seinfeld, Choomba and CC:Disco, the festival promises a celebration of freedom and music.

With a number of popular food and beverage vendors making an appearance at the festival, the ROAM campgrounds are set come to life for an all-inclusive curated artistic experience through music and visual arts.

ROAM Festival Managing Director, Daniel Arrigoni said the group is excited to be bringing such a unique offering to the WA festival scene. “We’re thrilled to bring together some of the world’s best international and local electronic artists for what will be a truly one-of-its-kind experience for WA, it’s been a long time since anything like this has been in WA and we believe it’s the right time for it,” said Mr Arrigoni.

Check out the line-up below:

Alix Perez

Anna Lunoe

Billy Xane

Cassettes for Kids

CC:Disco!

Choomba

Dameeeela

DJ Seinfeld

Ekko & Sidetrack

Flowidus

Genesis Owusu

Godlands

Grafix

Jordan Brando

Juno Mamba

K Motionz

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Latifa Tee

Lee Mvtthews

Little Fritter

Lucille Croft

Luude

Made in Paris

Montell2099

Netsky

Partiboi69

Pretty Girl

Ren Zukii

Sammythesinner

Set Mo

ShockOne

Snax

State of Mind

Sub Focus (DJ Set + ID)

Terrence & Phillip

The Upbeats

Tina Says

Torren Foot

V O E

Willaris. K

Wongo

WYN

Zombie Cats

With stage takeovers from Dancing in Space, Euphoria, Need2Freak, Solouk, Sub Era and wldflwr.

ROAM Festival 2022 hits Fairbridge Village, Pinjarra from Friday, March 4 until Sunday, March 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale now from roamfestival.com.au