ROAM FESTIVAL Roam if you want to

A new three-day camping festival featuring the best international and local electronic artists and performers is coming to WA next year, as the inaugural ROAM Festival takes over Fairbridge Village near Pinjarra from Friday, March 4 through to Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Headlined by internationally renowned DJs including Sub Focus, Netsky, Genesis Owusu, Anna Lunoe, Late Nite Tuff Guy, DJ Seinfeld, Choomba and CC:Disco, the festival promises a celebration of freedom and music.
With a number of popular food and beverage vendors making an appearance at the festival, the ROAM campgrounds are set come to life for an all-inclusive curated artistic experience through music and visual arts.
ROAM Festival Managing Director, Daniel Arrigoni said the group is excited to be bringing such a unique offering to the WA festival scene. “We’re thrilled to bring together some of the world’s best international and local electronic artists for what will be a truly one-of-its-kind experience for WA, it’s been a long time since anything like this has been in WA and we believe it’s the right time for it,” said Mr Arrigoni.
Check out the line-up below:
Alix Perez
Anna Lunoe
Billy Xane
Cassettes for Kids
CC:Disco!
Choomba
Dameeeela
DJ Seinfeld
Ekko & Sidetrack
Flowidus
Genesis Owusu
Godlands
Grafix
Jordan Brando
Juno Mamba
K Motionz
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Latifa Tee
Lee Mvtthews
Little Fritter
Lucille Croft
Luude
Made in Paris
Montell2099
Netsky
Partiboi69
Pretty Girl
Ren Zukii
Sammythesinner
Set Mo
ShockOne
Snax
State of Mind
Sub Focus (DJ Set + ID)
Terrence & Phillip
The Upbeats
Tina Says
Torren Foot
V O E
Willaris. K
Wongo
WYN
Zombie Cats
With stage takeovers from Dancing in Space, Euphoria, Need2Freak, Solouk, Sub Era and wldflwr.
ROAM Festival 2022 hits Fairbridge Village, Pinjarra from Friday, March 4 until Sunday, March 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale now from roamfestival.com.au