ROADY4ROADIES One for the road

The team behind the initiative, CrewCare , have received widespread support from the industry this year, with big names such as ICEHOUSE (pictured above), Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda Bull, Paul Dempsey (Something for Kate), Brian Ritchie (Violent Femmes/MONA), Catherine Britt, The Badloves and King Canyon announced as 2021 Ambassadors for the cause.

The day commences with a Roady4Roadies Walk (a leisurely 3-4 kms) culminating in a variety of family activities and performances at well-known entertainment precincts. The walk will start from The Lucky Shag and follow the banks of the Swan River under the causeway Bridge and past Gloucester Park before crossing over Matagarup Bridge on return. Entry includes a free T-shirt and face mask, with water and sunscreen provided along the way and all proceeds going to Support Act.

Roady4Roadies is an annual initiative that seeks to recognise and support the contribution of “roadies” in the music and entertainment industry. It aims to bring public awareness to the diverse range of highly technical and creative skills that go on behind the scenes to make the shows we all enjoy possible. This year the fundraiser will be held in 10 major cities across the country on Sunday, April 11 , with the Perth event kicking off at The Lucky Shag on the waterfront from 11am.

Roadies are considered the true unsung heroes of the music events we all enjoy, but these roles often take their toll on those involved. “They are the invisible heroes of the performance world” said Brian Ritchie (Violent Femmes /MONA).

This year, the industry needs our support more than ever. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought live music to a complete standstill. All shows were cancelled and over 20,000 live production crew found themselves without work. Almost 12 months later, it remains virtually unchanged with the industry operating at less than four percent of pre-COVID levels, a result of continual border closures, physical distancing regulations and snap lockdowns.