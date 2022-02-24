ROADY4ROADIES Celebrating the unsung heroes of live music



Roady4Roadies is a national event to raise greater awareness of the critical roles crew play in making the magic happen at the live music events we all love. CrewCare, a charity dedicated to the welfare of crew, is asking everyone who loves, and lives, live music to get involved to meet your ‘Roadies’ and enjoy the day, whilst assisting an important but generally overlooked and forgotten sector of the live music industry.

This year, Roady4Roadies events will take place in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin and Newcastle on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Perth event takes place at Lake Monger Recreation Club, kicking off with a leisurely, neighbourhood walk followed by family activities and live entertainment.

There are over 22,500 road crew members across Australia who have lost work the past two years due to COVID, many of which have been forced to leave the industry they love during this time. There has been little support for these people, other than the extraordinary efforts of Support Act, who have helped thousands in need through these difficult times.

“The pandemic has affected all Australians in varying degrees over the last two years,” said Jerry Reinhardt, General Manager, Concert and Corporate Productions WA. “However, the entertainment industry has been disproportionately adversely affected. Each stadium event cancelled reverberates through hundreds of livelihoods with devastating consequences. The entertainment and events industry here in Western Australia has been seriously damaged. Our company alone has had over 500 shows cancelled across multiple venues due to restrictions imposed. Millions of dollars in revenue have been lost. These cancellations have direct and severe consequences on the financial and mental health of thousands of people in our industry.”

Roady4Roadies goes down at Lake Monger Recreation Club on Sunday, May 1. Tickets are just $20 and go a long way to helping those most in need. For more info and to buy tickets head to moshtix.com.au