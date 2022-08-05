RNB FRIDAYS LIVE Drop awesome return line-up



After a two-year hiatus, RNB Fridays is coming back to Perth. Now in its fifth instalment, Fridayz Live features 10 of the biggest names performing hip-hop, RNB and party hits from the 90s to now at HBF Park on Saturday, November 5.

Leading the bill is multi-platinum and Grammy award winning artist Macklemore (pictured above), who has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim and international appeal. With a total of 12.8 billion combined streams to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century.



Best-selling girl group TLC (pictured above) are one of the most influential groups of all time, scoring nine top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles Creep, Waterfalls, No Scrubs and Unpretty.

The one, the only, Mr Lonely aka Grammy-nominated producer and artist Akon will bring his sultry rich hits to the Fridayz stage this November. Notorious for his passionate and provocative lyrics and hypnotic beats, Akon will heat up the bump n grind on the dance floor with favourites I Wanna Love You ft. Snoop Dogg, Right Now (Na Na Na) and Smack That ft. Eminem.



With over nine million album sales worldwide, Fridayz Live welcomes back British superstar Craig David (pictured above) with a full live band. Rising to stardom with his 1999 instant UK garage classic Rewind and debut album Born To Do It, the 14x Brit Award and 2x Grammy nominated singer-songwriter-DJ-vocalist will bring his energetic live set and ‘flava’ to the Fridayz Live stages.

US hit-maker Ashanti will bring heartfelt jams Baby, Rock Wit U (Awww Baby) and Billboard #1’s Foolish and the iconic Ja Rule and Fat Joe collab What’s Luv?

Diamond-selling dancehall and reggae icon Shaggy also joins the class of 2022 with his beloved hits, Angel ft. Rayvon, It Wasn’t Me ft. Rikrok and Boombastic.

Check out the full line-up below:

MACKLEMORE

​TLC

​AKON

​CRAIG DAVID

​ASHANTI

​SHAGGY

​JAY SEAN

​DRU HILL

​LUMIDEE

​HAVANA BROWN

​RESIDENT DJ YO! MAFIA

​HOSTED BY ABBIE CHATFIELD & FATMAN SCOOP

RNB Fridays’ Fridayz Live hits HBF Park on Saturday, November 5, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to frontiertouring.com