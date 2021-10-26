RIP RUSSELL WOOLF Popular ABC Perth presenter dies aged 57



Tributes are flowing today for beloved ABC presenter Russell Woolf, who died overnight aged 57.

Woolf’s colleague, radio presenter Geoff Hutchison announced the news on ABC Radio Perth this morning, describing Woolf as “our beloved friend and colleague.” “It has come as a huge shock to us,” Hutchison said. “We have only just learnt of his passing in the last few hours and it’s still sinking in.”

“Russell as you know is a much-loved and much-cherished part of our ABC family and we’re going to battle to find words for a little while this morning,” he said.

Woolf is survived by his wife Kylie and young daughter Bronte.

Woolf was a long-time presenter for ABC Perth, hosting the breakfast program on ABC Radio Perth and previously hosting the Drive program. He was also the weather presenter for the ABC’s West Australian television news from 2007 to 2011, in a career that spanned more than two decades with the national broadcaster.

WA Premier Mark McGowan also paid tribute to Woolf on social media today. “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of local media legend, Russell Woolf,” he said. “Most recently, Russell was the host of @abcperth‘s Breakfast program, but he had a long and storied career in Western Australian journalism.”

“His unique and iconic voice, wit and and personality made him beloved by countless Western Australians. For many of us, whether we knew him personally or not, it will feel like we’ve lost a friend today.”

Woolf’s radio career started in Esperance and then Kalgoorlie, before he headed to north-west WA to become a resources reporter in 1997.

After a stint on ABC Radio Perth’s Afternoon program, Woolf went on to host ABC’s Drive program until 2013. He was also the weather presenter for ABC’s 7PM News from 2007 to 2011.

In 2015, he moved with his family to Minneapolis, leaving a position as host of the Saturday breakfast show on 720. Since returning to ABC Radio Perth in 2019, Woolf has been co-hosting the Breakfast program and most recently presenting it solo. He was on air as recently as late yesterday morning.

