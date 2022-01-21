RIP MEAT LOAF Rocker dies aged 74



American singer and actor Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

Born Marvin Lee Aday in Texas in 1947, Meat Loaf rose to worldwide fame for his Bat Out of Hell trilogy, which has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide.

Meat Loaf was also known for playing Eddie in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

A statement from his agent described Meat Loaf as a “beautiful man” when announcing his death. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” he said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Meat Loaf has died aged 74.