RIP MARK LANEGAN Screaming Trees, QOTSA vocalist dies aged 57



American vocalist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57 at his home in Ireland. Lanegan was a solo artist and vocalist for bands like Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Gutter Twins and more. No cause of death has been reported.

Screaming Trees formed in 1984 and emerged through Seattle’s grunge scene in the mid-late 1980s, but their influence has stretched both across the world and across musical eras. They achieved mainstream success with their 1992 single Nearly Lost You, taken from their sixth album Sweet Oblivion.

Lanegan’s solo career began in 1990 The Winding Sheet, the first of 12 through his career. Lanegan’s most recent was Straight Songs Of Sorrow in 2020.

Lanegan first had a stint with Queens Of The Stone Age on their second album Rated R in 1999, where he sang lead vocals on In The Fade. He then went on to sing on their 2002 album Songs For The Deaf and joined the band as a full-time member, a position he held until 2005, featuring on Lullabies To Paralize. Lanegan returned to QOTSA as a guest vocalist on 2007’s Eva Vulgaris and 2013’s Like Clockwork…

Lanegan formed The Gutter Twins in 2003 with Greg Dulli of the Afghan Whigs and the Twilight Singers. They released an album and an EP in 2008.

Lanegan recently contracted COVID-19, revealing the illness almost killed him and kept him in hospital for over six weeks.

