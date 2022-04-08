RIP KEN WEST Big Day Out founder dies aged 64



Ken West, the founder of groundbreaking Aussie music festival the Big Day Out, has passed away aged 64.

“We bring unfortunate news that, Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 7th April 2022,” his family revealed in a statement yesterday evening. “Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life, but passed quietly and peacefully.”

The Big Day Out was a game-changer for both Australian music fans and musicians alike, bringing a bigger festival experience to cities across the country. For 22 years some of the biggest acts in the world graced the stages for the Big Day Out, including Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and more.

The first Big Day Out in 1992 was headlined by Violent Femmes, but also famously included Nirvana on the bill for their only ever tour Down Under as their album Nevermind blew up across the world.

The festival ended in 2014 after being bought by US concert promoters C3 Presents, and Ken West had largely kept a low profile in the music industry ever since.

Alfred Gorman, review writer and photographer for X-Press Magazine for over 20 years, attended every Big Day Out that happened in Perth through that time, and reflected on the impact that Ken West, and the festival, had on him and a generation of Australian music fans.

“We’ve lost another legend and an absolute titan of the Australian music scene, responsible for some of the best festivals every staged in this country,” he said. “All of us who were there, especially in the 90s, know how important and formative the Big Day Out was. And what a big deal that one day a year was to us young music lovers. BDO was a rite of passage, an annual ritual, and largely Ken’s vision. He changed the game and put Australia on the musical map, with a legendary touring festival that all the cool bands wanted to play.”

“The incredible line-ups brought to our distant shores were mind-blowing at the time and masterfully curated. Before the internet, it was how we experienced music, discovered new bands and got a real sense of being part of a local, and global, alternative music scene. Like-minded people who were passionate about music with great camaraderie and respect for each other – in the crowd and backstage – and the legend who made the whole thing possible.”

RIP Ken West, founder of The Big Day Out, who has died aged 64.