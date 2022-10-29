RIP JERRY LEE LEWIS Rock pioneer dies aged 87



American rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, best known for his groundbreaking early rock hits like Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, has died aged 87.

Lewis died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi. He had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.

Lewis was part of the dazzling Sun Records talent pool in Memphis, Tennessee, that included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison. He was also one of the first performers inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Despite being recognised as one of the most influential musicians of his time, Lewis’ career was sometimes overshadowed by scandals, particularly his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin Myra in 1957. In 1976 Lewis accidentally shot his bass player, and in the same year he was also arrested while drunk outside Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion with a loaded pistol.

Lewis was born in 1935 in Louisiana, and grew up poor with two cousins. He was first married when he was sixteen and seven wives over the course of his life. He is survived by his wife Judith, who was with him when he died.

RIP Jerry Lee Lewis (1935-2022)