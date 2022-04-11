RIP CHRIS BAILEY The Saints singer has died aged 65



Chris Bailey, lead singer of seminal Aussie punk band The Saints, has died. aged 65.

The band announced his death on social media this morning, referencing the group’s most famous song.

“It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th, 2022,” the statement said. “Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night.”

Bailey was born in Kenya to Irish parents in 1957, and grew up in Ireland until his family moved to Brisbane when he was seven years old. In high school he met guitarist Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay, and formed The Saints in 1973.

The group’s 1976 single (I’m) Stranded became a punk anthem across the world.

The Saints were one of the most influential punk rock groups of the 70s, and came to define the movement in Australia in the early years. In 2001, Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) celebrated its 75th anniversary and named (I’m) Stranded in its Top 30 Australian songs of all time. The band was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame later that year.

RIP Chris Bailey 1957-2022.