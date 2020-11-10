RIP BONES HILLMAN Midnight Oil bassist dies aged 62



Bass player and vocalist Bones Hillman (Wayne Stevens), has passed away from cancer aged 62 in his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The New Zealand born Hillman was best known for his work in the Australian power-house rock band Midnight Oil.

Hillman started his career in the late seventies playing in punk bands in his home city of Auckland before joining The Swingers, who had a hit song with Counting the Beat. He moved to Australia in 1980 with The Swingers and in 1987 joined Midnight Oil replacing former bass player Peter Gifford.

Bones played bass guitar and sung on every Midnight Oil album and release since Blue Sky Mining in 1987. His distinctive smooth and sweet vocal style can be heard on the albums’ biggest hits, King of the Mountain, Forgotten Years and One Country.

Posted on the official Midnight Oil Facebook page, the band wrote…

“We’re grieving the loss of our brother Bones Hillman, who has passed away at his home in Milwaukee today after a cancer battle. He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade.” “Bones joined Midnight Oil way back in 1987 after stints in various Kiwi bands, most notably, The Swingers. He played and sang on every Midnight Oil recording since Blue Sky Mining and we did thousands of gigs together. We will deeply miss our dear friend and companion and we send our sincerest sympathies to Denise, who has been a tower of strength for him.” – Haere rā Bonesy from Jim, Martin, Peter & Rob.

