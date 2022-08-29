RIDE Ticket to ride

UK shoegaze pioneers, Ride, will tour Australia and New Zealand this spring. The four-piece will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their debut full length album, Nowhere, by playing it in full, with a Perth date at Freo.Social on Sunday, December 4.

Originally released in October 1990, Nowhere has been called one of the “greatest albums of the shoegaze genre” by AllMusic and a “Masterpiece” by Rolling Stone. Featuring the band’s biggest song, Vapour Trail, Nowhere was the blueprint for an entire sub-genre, featuring in Top Albums of the 90s and Top Albums Of All Time by Pitchfork and Spin respectively as well as the legendary reference book, 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

The group spent most of 1991 on the road touring the album which included their first visit to Australia. Over the next half a decade, Ride followed up the release with more critically acclaimed new music until the band announced their breakup in 1996.

Ride reformed in 2014 and released their first album in 21 years called Weather Diaries in 2017. They followed it up in 2019 with This Is Not A Safe Place, landing at #7 in the UK, their highest chart position in 25 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 2 from moshtix.com.au