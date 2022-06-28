RICHARD DAWKINS Highly evolved



World-renowned evolutionary biologist, author, and public intellectual, Richard Dawkins, will make his highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand next year for a national tour. The six-city tour hits Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

One of the most respected scientists of our time, Richard Dawkins speaks frankly about the importance of science and reason and is revered for his unapologetic appraisals of critical thinking.

Dawkins is the best-selling author of landmark books The Selfish Gene and The God Delusion, and has earned millions of admirers the world over through his passion for the wonders of science and the vital importance of reason.

After last touring here in 2018, the preeminent thinker – and one of the world’s most prominent atheists – returns to our shores in 2023 to tackle a variety of topics, spanning science, religion and more.

Richard Dawkins hits Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 30 from www.tegdainty.com