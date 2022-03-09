REX ORANGE COUNTY Who cares wins



Rex Orange County will tour Australia for the first time in over three years this Spring, with a Perth date announced at Belvoir Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 17. The news comes just ahead of the release of singer-songwriter’s new album, WHO CARES?, which comes out this Friday, March 11.

After spending the bulk of 2020 quarantined at home in the UK, Rex Orange County made his way to Amsterdam to record with musician Benny Sings, with whom he crafted the 2017 platinum-selling breakout single Loving is Easy. What started as sessions without expectations turned into a productive 48-hour window of recording, which formed the foundation for the fourth album, described as “a playful record by an artist in a playful mood.”

The album also finds Rex Orange County reunited with one of his earliest champions, Tyler, The Creator, who contributes a verse to OPEN A WINDOW, marking the first time the two have collaborated since Tyler’s 2017 album Flower Boy.

Rex Orange County's new album, WHO CARES? is out Friday, March 11. His Australian tour hits Belvoir Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 17.