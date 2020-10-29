RETURN TO THE SURFACE Not all doom and gloom



After the shock lockdown and cancellation of all live shows for the better part of 2020, Giant Dwarf, Fuzz Factory Touring and Cool Perth Nights have teamed up to put on Perth’s biggest post-COVID Party, Return to the Surface this Halloween, Saturday, October 31 at the Rosemount Hotel.

Featuring two stages and a massive 16 bands including big names acts, Injured Ninja (pictured above), Scalphunter, Black Stone From The Sun, Yomi Ship, Mage, Ohm Rune and Giant Dwarf themselves. It promises to be the biggest stoner/psych/doom gig this season, so get in quick as there is still limited capacity and tickets will be flying out the door.

Return To The Surface will feature 16 bands over two stages this Saturday, October 31 at The Rosemount Hotel. For tickets and more info check out the Facebook event.